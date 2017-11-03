Why you'll hear gunshots in several Denver neighborhoods Monday night

KUSA - It’s only a test.

This is likely the case if you hear gunshots between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday night in parts of the Westwood, Villa Park, Clayton and Montbello neighborhoods.

That’s because Denver Police are testing their ShotSpotter program, which alerts officers when the sound of gunshots are detected in the neighborhoods where it’s been implemented.

The exact locations of the gunfire detection systems are not disclosed.

Denver Police say during Monday night’s tests, no live bullets will be fired into the air or ground and there won’t be a danger to the public.

A bullet trap will be used, according to DPD.

Denver Police are doing the tests during the evening hours because that’s when most shootings happen, and acoustics are different at night.

