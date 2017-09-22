Wife and sister of homicide victim arrested for murder in Greeley

Lights (Photo: KUSA)

GREELEY - Nearly a month after a homicide in Greeley, police have arrested the victim's sister and wife for the murder.

Police originally responded to a home in the 1900 block of 44th Avenue on Aug. 16. When officers arrived, they discovered Randy Baker dead inside the home. He was 59.

Autopsy revealed Baker had died from a gunshot wound.

After a five-week homicide investigation, police netted two arrests.

The man's wife, Kelly Lynn Baker, 48, and his sister, Carol Lyn Baker, 63, were arrested and have been charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a third suspect, Kelly Robert Raisley.

Raisley's last known location was in Westminster, Colorado. Raisley is described as six-foot-one, 175 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos.

Greeley Police say Raisley is considered armed and dangerous and has ties to the 211 Crew.

If spotted, do not approach. Contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9600, or law enforcement, if the suspect is located or information about his location is known.

© 2017 KUSA-TV