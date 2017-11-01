Witness describes being inside the store during Thornton Walmart shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Thornton Walmart: PoliceNov. 1, 2017, 6:30 p.m.
-
Lanes of I-25 closed for truck crash in Greenwood VillageNov. 1, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
-
Aurora officer placed on paid leave after arrest on…Nov. 1, 2017, 5:54 p.m.