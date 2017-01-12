Witnesses sought in hit-and-run skier collision

The Summit County Sheriff wants the public's help in identifying a snowboarder who hit and injured a woman at Keystone. (Photo: Manny Sotelo)

SUMMIT COUNTY – Authorities are continuing to search for a snowboarder who seriously injured a woman in a collision at Keystone Resort before fleeing the scene earlier this month.

The 52-year-old woman was hit on January 3, and is a worker at Keystone. She was off-duty at the time, according to a statement from the resort.

Keystone Ski Patrol attended to the victim and she was transported to the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo. for further care and evaluation.

Per the Skier Safety law, all skiers and snowboarders involved in a collision are required to stop and exchange information, as well as call for help.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers in seeking information from the public on the collision.

The snowboarder is described as 5’9’’ and 160 pounds. He was wearing a black and red Ruroc Inferno full-face helmet and light brown pants at the time of the collision.

Witnesses or anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Scott Wagner at 970-423-8913.

Those who have tips and would like to remain anonymous can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

