Woman and toddler shot while they slept in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS - Colorado Springs Police say a 27-year-old woman and her one-year-old toddler were shot Wednesday morning while they slept.

According to KOAA, reports of shots fired came in around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at The Villages at Woodmen Apartments off Woodmen Road and North Academy Boulevard.

Reports say that the woman's roommate fired two shots at the 27-year-old and her child while they slept.

They also suffered injuries to both their arms and their hands.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

According to Police, the male suspect was found dead at the scene from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

We will update as more information becomes available.

