Woman arrested for allegedly trying to hit other drivers on US 285

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

KUSA - A woman is in custody and deputies are on the lookout for more victims after investigators say she drove erratically down US 285 Monday afternoon, intentionally trying to hit other drivers in the process.

The woman, identified as 46-year-old Jennifer Marie Brooks, faces charges for first-degree assault, four counts of second-degree assault, vehicular eluding, felony menacing and two counts of attempted first-degree assault.

If other victims come forward, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday she likely could face additional charges.

The incident happened at around noon on Monday on US 285 between Wagon Trail and South Hillview Road.

Deputies say multiple drivers had to swerve out of the way to avoid Brooks, who was weaving in and out of traffic in her black Jeep Cherokee – sometimes appearing to intentionally try and hit other cars.

When deputies received a report about Brooks’ behavior, they say she abruptly did a U-Turn and at one point, was spotted going the wrong way on the busy highway.

This prompted a Jefferson County deputy to implement a PIT maneuver, successfully stopping Brooks.

Other drivers who were on the highway at the time but haven't yet filed a police report are asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

© 2017 KUSA-TV