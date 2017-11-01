Woman charged in Civic Center Park crash

Yessica Nevarez-Villa (Photo: Denver District Attorney's Office)

DENVER - A woman involved in a fiery one-car crash at Denver's Civic Center Park has been charged with two felonies.

According to a release from the Denver District Attorney's Office, 21-year-old Yessica Nevarez-Villa was speeding eastbound on W Colfax Ave early Friday morning when her car rolled off the road at the circle north of the park.

The car ended up in the park, on its hood, and caught fire. Witnesses managed to pull Nevarez-Villa to safety. Firefighters had to extricate her passenger from the vehicle. He suffered serious injuries, including third-degree burns on his body and a severe skull fracture.

Nevarez-Villa has been charged with one count of vehicular assault-under influence of alcohol or drugs, and one count of vehicular assault-serious bodily injury.

She's due in court on November 14th.

