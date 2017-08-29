Woman critically injured in rush-hour shooting in Aurora

Lights (Photo: KUSA)

AURORA - Investigators are working to determine what led to a woman being shot in rush-hour traffic Monday in Aurora.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers were called to the 10500 block of East Mississippi Avenue on a report of a woman injured by a gunshot wound.

Upon further investigation, officers determined the incident involved two vehicles traveling eastbound on Mississippi Ave.

Details on what led to the woman being shot are scarce, but police say the suspect’s vehicle fled the area after the shooting.

A third vehicle was also hit in the aftermath, Aurora police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her name has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Agent Matthew Ingui at 303-739-6067.





