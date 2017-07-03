Woman fatally shot by police identified

Friday morning Officer-Involved Shooting started in Littleton and ended in Denver near Santa Fe and Mississippi.

DENVER - The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the woman who was shot and killed in a shootout with police that started with a carjacking.

Another woman, who has not been identified, was critically injured. Police are still looking for two men who are believed to have been with the women before the deadly incident.

Stephanie Lopez, 32, died of multiple gunshot wounds after police were able to stop the vehicle she was inside near West Louisiana Avenue and South Bannock Street early Friday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 women involved in deadly shootout with police

Lopez and another woman were spotted in a stolen vehicle near Arapahoe Community College, and were pursued by police after they failed to stop.

The pursuit went down Santa Fe and into Englewood, where officers there tried to conduct a PIT maneuver.

Police said Friday the suspect vehicle drove away, and didn’t stop until another PIT maneuver near Louisiana and Bannock.

That’s when the officers fired their weapons at the two suspects, hitting them both and killing Lopez.

Investigators are trying to determine if the women shot back.

Additional details about the shooting have not been released.

© 2017 KUSA-TV