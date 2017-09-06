Woman finds needle in candy thrown from Tour de Fat parade

Betsy Welk found a needle in candy she said was passed out at Tour de Fat over the weekend (Photo: Betsy Welk)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Fort Collins police officers are scratching their heads after a citizen reported finding a sewing needle inside a piece of candy tossed in her direction during Saturday's Tour de Fat parade.

Fort Collins resident Betsy Welk said she was watching the parade in the 500 block of Mountain Avenue with her friend and her friend's 3-year-old son when passing cyclists tossed candy at the crowd.

Welk asked her friend if she could give some candy to the boy, but the mother said no because she didn't know the people who threw the candy and thought it might be a choking hazard.

When Welk unwrapped a piece of the candy to enjoy for herself on Sunday, she said she found what looked to be a sewing needle in the middle of the green, chewy candy.

