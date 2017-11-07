Woman found dead in Olathe was shot multiple times

Police Car in darkness. (Photo: Dmitriy Eremenkov, Dmitriy Eremenkov)

MONTROSE - Police in Montrose County are investigating the death of a 28-year-old woman.

A press release from Montrose County's Media Relations Manager says the body of 28-year-old Patience Stewart of Olathe was found in the early morning hours of Nov. 6.

An autopsy indicated she died after being shot multiple times. The coroner ruled her death a homicide.

She was found in Olathe. We're working to get more details from the Olathe Police Department on how and where she was discovered.

The death is under investigation by the Olathe Police Department, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Seventh Judicial District Attorney's Office, and the Montrose County Coroner’s Office of Medical Investigations.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story listed the incorrect date Stewart was found.

© 2017 KUSA-TV