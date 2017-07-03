Woman found slain in Aurora motel ID'd

AURORA - The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found dead in a motel room Sunday morning.

While the coroner did not say how 18-year-old Alexandrea Raber died, her death has been classified as a homicide.

Raber’s body was found at the Knight’s Inn Motel in the 14200 block of East 6th Avenue after Aurora officers showed up for a welfare check.

Her death has been classified as suspicious.

No suspect information was released by Aurora Police, and they did not say what the motive may have been for Raber’s death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Aurora Police at 303-739-6109. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 719-913-STOP.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

