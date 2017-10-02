Woman found slain on side of I-25 identified

(Photo: Courtesy Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who was found dead on the side of Interstate 25 south of Larkspur Saturday morning.

While investigators are still trying to determine how she died, deputies say they consider the death of 24-year-old Shelby Weatherly a homicide.

Her body was found near southbound I-25 at mile marker 167 – near the Greenland exit.

The sheriff’s office says they have followed up on several tips, but that they are asking the public to let them know if anyone saw a vehicle parked along the highway in the area late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about Weatherly’s death is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Tip Line at 303-660-7579.

The death investigation on Saturday morning closed I-25 for hours – and had vehicles moving at a crawl south of Denver for much of the day.



