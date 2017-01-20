Woman gets probation for forging signatures on petitions

Maureen Moss (Photo: Denver District Attorney's Office)

KUSA - The woman who admitted to forging 34 signatures during the U.S. Senate campaign has been sentenced to four years of probation and 250 hours of community service.

Maureen Moss was sentenced in Denver District Court Friday morning.

Moss gave the forged signatures to her employer, Denver-based Black Diamond Outreach. They were then submitted to Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jon Keyser’s campaign.

Arrest records say Moss's employers "noticed something fishy with the M's" on her petitions "approximately 1/2 to 3/4 of the way through the campaign."

They confronted her, and "wanted to give her an opportunity to come clean."

"At that point, I did deny it," Moss said. "Um, I didn't think it was that big of a thing at that point, and I didn't know what else to do at that point."

Moss said she was homeless at the time, it was cold out, and she was terrified of losing her job. Her lawyer says her coworkers told her if she didn’t get 20 signatures a day, she would be cut.

Moss’ lawyer says she owes $11,000 of child support in New York, and asked for a probationary sentence.

The judge said she believes Moss did not forge the signatures as a way to support a certain candidate, but that what happen did compromise voter confidence in the system.

As part of her sentence, Moss must refrain from drugs and alcohol and pay child support. She also will have no access to financial matters during her probation.

