Woman hits child in the head with wine bottle, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in jail after being accused of hitting a 12-year-old boy in the head with a wine bottle.

The incident happened on March 16 in the 1700 block of Hays Street when 33-year-old Michelle Vargas was helping a friend move out of a place.

The boy told police he picked something up to help and Vargas grabbed it out of his hands and told him not to touch the property.

According to police, the boy told Vargas ‘she didn't have to snatch it out of his hands.’

That’s when Vargas became upset and hit the boy in the head with a wine bottle, dropping it to the ground causing it to shatter, according to police.

The boy sustained a contusion to his head behind his right ear.

Vargas fled the scene in her vehicle but was arrested and booked Wednesday night into the Bexar County Jail on a charge of injury to a child.

