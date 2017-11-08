Woman robbed outside gym in Boulder by man with a gun, police say

Lights (Photo: KUSA)

BOULDER - Boulder Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred outside the North Boulder Recreation Center on Monday night.

A woman told police she was leaving the gym, which is at 3170 Broadway, around 9:00 p.m. Monday. As she walked out to her car and opened her door, she says she heard footsteps behind her.

Police say the suspect, a light-skinned Hispanic or black man in his 30s or 40s, ran towards her, brandishing a silver and black semi-automatic handgun.

Boulder Police describe the man as tall and slender with a disheveled beard, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans. Police say he had hair sticking out from under the hood. (They are working on a composite sketch.)

As the woman screamed, the suspect grabbed at her purse, causing her to fall to the ground, police say.

She fell down on her purse, and that's when police say the man grabbed her hair and slammed her head into the pavement.

He took off with her purse, getting into an older model, dark-colored or gray sedan, a press release from Boulder Police says. Police say he drove off onto Broadway.

The victim described the car's headlights as "low to the ground."

The woman was treated for a head injury on scene.

Anyone who may have information about this case should call Detective Kurt Foster at 303-441-4329.

Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com.

Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.

