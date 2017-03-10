Woman shot near Federal Heights sports bar

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

FEDERAL HEIGHTS - A woman was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after she was shot near the VIP Sports Bar in Federal Heights.

The shooting was reported just before 1:50 a.m., according to Federal Heights Police. The 29-year-old victim suffered serious injuries, but is expect to survive.

One person of interest has been questioned in the shooting, but it’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation has been difficult since all the witnesses have different stories. Authorities are trying to piece together if the shooting happened inside the bar, outside or a combination of both.

They do know that at least one shot was fired outside. What sparked the shooting has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Federal Heights Police at 303-428-8539.

The VIP Sports Bar is located at 8980 Federal Boulevard.

