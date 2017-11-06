Woman wanted in connection to homicide arrested after chase

AURORA - A woman wanted in connection to a homicide case in Arapahoe County was arrested by Denver police officers after a chase in Aurora Monday morning.

DPD says the chase started shortly before 10 a.m. near Quebec Street and 56th Avenue, and ended with the woman in custody near East Alameda Avenue and South Potomac Street.

Details on the pursuit are limited, but police are expected to release more information during a media briefing near where the woman was arrested.

