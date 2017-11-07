Woman who killed lover's wife in Colorado granted parole

55-year-old Jennifer Reali is scheduled to be released on Dec. 12.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (AP) - A woman convicted of killing her lover's wife nearly 30 years ago in Colorado Springs has been granted parole.



The Gazette of Colorado Springs reported Tuesday that state corrections records show 55-year-old Jennifer Reali is scheduled to be released on Dec. 12.



Reali, who has cancer, is serving a sentence through the Intensive Supervision Parole Inmate program and is living in her own apartment in the Denver area.



She was 28 when she shot and killed Dianne Hood, a mother of three, outside a lupus support meeting in 1990.



Her life sentence was commuted by Gov. Bill Ritter in 2011, making her eligible for parole. Her three previous parole requests were denied.



