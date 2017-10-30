Woman with purple hair sought after Centennial shooting

(Photo: Mike Grady, KUSA)

KUSA - A woman with purple hair is sought after a man was shot in Centennial on Monday.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. on the 400 block of E. Highline Circle. A man was taken to the hospital, but deputies have not released any information on his condition.

The suspect, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, is a white woman with purple hair who was wearing jeans, a black jacket and carried a red backpack.

She was last seen on foot near Broadway and Arapahoe Road in Centennial.

At this time, the relationship between the victim and his shooter is unclear. Deputies did not immediately say what led up to the shooting or offer a possible motive.

No names have been released.

Anyone who sees the suspect described is asked to call 911.

