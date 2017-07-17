Women charged in deadly adult foster home fire take plea deal

(Photo: KUSA)

The two women charged with sparking a fire at an adult foster home last year that killed three people have taken a plea deal.

Mary “Liz” Turner and Shana “Dee” Moore were first offered a plea deal back in June. They were in court Monday, and will avoid jail time pending good behavior.

Turner pleaded guilty to one count of negligent homicide, one count of negligent homicide- at risk person, negligent child abuse resulting in death and negligently causing serious bodily injury to an at-risk adult.

Moore pleaded guilty to one count of negligent homicide.

Shana “Dee” Moore faces charges for allegedly starting a fire that killed three including her daughter and granddaughter at an adult foster home where she was employed in May 2016. (Photo: KUSA)

Mary “Liz” Turner faces charges for allegedly starting a fire at an adult foster home where she was employed in May 2016. (Photo: KUSA)

They both were granted a two-year deferred judgement and sentence supervised by the adult diversion program. This means they could both have the felonies scrubbed from their records if they successfully do everything that’s been asked of them.

Prosecutors say Moore and Turner started the fire at the Robb House in Arvada after they failed to properly extinguish a cigarette.

Moore’s daughter, 24-year-old Cristina Covington, and granddaughter, 4-year-old Marielle Covington, were visiting the facility at the time and died in the fire.

Tanya Bell, 39, died in the fire. She was a wheelchair-bound mentally disabled woman who called 911 to report the group home was engulfed in flames early the morning of May 14, 2016. (Photo: Aurora Central High School)

The third victim, 39-year-old Tanya Bell, was intellectually and developmentally disabled and used a wheelchair. She called 911, but couldn’t escape because of her disabilities.

Christina Covington, 24, and Marielle Covington, 4, died in the fire. Christina's mom, Shana Moore, is charged in the deadly fire. (Photo: GoFundMe)

Another man, Arthur Reigel, was seriously hurt in the fire. He lived in the Robb House and was being taken care of by Moore and Turner.

The adult diversion program in Jefferson County is often available to first-time, nonviolent offenders. Pam Russell with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office says approximately 750 adults are in the program this year.



