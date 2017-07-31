Women who refused to pay bus fare, assaulted driver avoid jail time

Deanne Sandoval, left, and Destiny Sandoval, right, are accused of assaulting a bus driver.

KUSA - The mother and daughter who prosecutors say verbally and physically assaulted a bus driver after they refused to pay their fare were sentenced Monday in Denver district court.

Destiny Sandoval, 25, and Deanne Sandoval, 46, each pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, hindering public transportation and harassment back in May.

As part of the plea deal, the charges originally handed to them for the Feb. 23, 2017 incident – including bias-motivated crime and endangering public transportation – were dropped.

Prosecutors say the Sandovals assaulted the bus driver in the area of South Federal Boulevard and West Mississippi Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Destiny and Deanne Sandoval have been sentenced to two years of probation for the assault conviction, two years of probation for the hindering conviction and one year for the harassment conviction.

They’ve also been given 50 hours of community service, anger management classes and monitored sobriety.

Both women will also have to pay $641 in restitution.

