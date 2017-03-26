Young man shot in leg at Westminster park

KUSA - Police are searching for answers after a young man was shot in the leg on Sunday afternoon.
It happened at Skyline Vista Park in Westminster just before 4 p.m. Police say around this time, there was a large gathering of juveniles and an altercation broke out.
During this altercation, police say someone pulled out a gun and shot a juvenile in the leg, seriously injuring him.
Details at this time are limited, but police say the suspect was a male possibly in his late teens or early 20s.
Police say a truck was associated with the incident is a silver single cab GMC pickup with tinted windows, shiny rims and no license front plate.
Anyone with information is urged to call Westminster Police (303) 658-2400.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs