Young man shot in leg at Westminster park

Police lights.

KUSA - Police are searching for answers after a young man was shot in the leg on Sunday afternoon.

It happened at Skyline Vista Park in Westminster just before 4 p.m. Police say around this time, there was a large gathering of juveniles and an altercation broke out.

During this altercation, police say someone pulled out a gun and shot a juvenile in the leg, seriously injuring him.

Details at this time are limited, but police say the suspect was a male possibly in his late teens or early 20s.

Police say a truck was associated with the incident is a silver single cab GMC pickup with tinted windows, shiny rims and no license front plate.

Anyone with information is urged to call Westminster Police (303) 658-2400.

