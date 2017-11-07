KUSA
CSU library evacuated after bomb threat

Darren Whitehead, KUSA 8:18 PM. MST November 07, 2017

FT. COLLINS - CSU Police tweeted that Morgan Library was evacuated Tuesday night due to a bomb threat.

Police said they're looking for a man 30-40 years old with a red beard.

Officials are asking students to avoid the area around Morgan Library.

 

 

 

