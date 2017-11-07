CSU library evacuated after bomb threat

FT. COLLINS - CSU Police tweeted that Morgan Library was evacuated Tuesday night due to a bomb threat.
Police said they're looking for a man 30-40 years old with a red beard.
Officials are asking students to avoid the area around Morgan Library.
Morgan Lib evacuated due to bomb threat. Avoid the area. CSUPD on scene. Suspect 30-40 year old white male, red beard. Call 911 if seen.— CSU Police & Safety (@CSUPoliceSafety) November 8, 2017
