CSU library evacuated after bomb threat

FT. COLLINS - CSU Police tweeted that Morgan Library was evacuated Tuesday night due to a bomb threat.

Police said they're looking for a man 30-40 years old with a red beard.

Officials are asking students to avoid the area around Morgan Library.

Morgan Lib evacuated due to bomb threat. Avoid the area. CSUPD on scene. Suspect 30-40 year old white male, red beard. Call 911 if seen. — CSU Police & Safety (@CSUPoliceSafety) November 8, 2017

