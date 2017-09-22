CU hosting food drive on Saturday

The Washington Huskies head into Boulder to play the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday.

BOULDER, COLO. - The University of Colorado Athletic Department is hosting a food drive on Saturday before the Buffs' big game.

Before the Buffaloes take on Washington, fans are encouraged to donate canned food items to benefit Community Food Share to fight hunger in Boulder and Broomfield counties.

All factory-sealed non-perishable food items are welcome, but several items are most needed:

peanut butter

canned meals

cold & hot cereal

canned tuna/chicken

canned vegetables

pasta sauce

pasta

Volunteers will be collecting items outside of all gates to Folsom Field.

The Buffaloes football team faces a big test on Saturday. The 7th-ranked Washington Huskies take on the Buffs in a rematch of last season's Pac-12 title game in which CU lost 41-10. Colorado is looking for its first 4-0 start to a season since 1998.

The game will be nationally-televised on FS1 and kickoff is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. Fans are asked to wear silver and black to Folsom Field based on the section in which they sit.

Fans are asked to wear silver and black based on their section for Saturday's game. (Photo: CU Buffs)

