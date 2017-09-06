CU is giving away football tickets for Harvey donations

CU athletic department is filling their trailer with donations for Harvey recovery today in Boulder. (Photo: CU Buffs Twitter)

BOULDER - The CU athletic department is asking for donations for Hurricane Harvey relief and is giving away two tickets to Saturday's football game against Texas State (while supplies last) with a donation.

Hurry to Boulder though: donations will be collected Wednesday (today) until 11 a.m. at the corner of Discovery Drive and Innovation Drive (just south of Potts Field on East Campus).

CU hopes to fill their athletic trailer with donations for transport to the Houston area to help the local Red Cross.

Items requested include:

- Bottled water

- Non-perishable food items

- hygiene products

- cleaning supplies

- gently used clothing

