CU offers free tickets for Red Cross donation

The Northern Colorado Bears and Colorado Buffaloes face off in football for the first time in 83 years. (Photo: KUSA)

BOULDER - The CU Athletic Department announced they are offering free football tickets to fans who donate at least $10 to the American Red Cross.

To receive two free tickets to Saturday's game between the Northern Colorado Bears and Colorado Buffaloes, fans must show their donation receipt at the CU Athletic Ticket Office.

The CU Athletic Ticket Office is located near the Champions Center in the lobby of the Buffs' indoor practice facility (2150 Stadium Drive, Boulder).

CU says this ticket offer is only good until 4:30 p.m. on Friday and can only be redeemed once per ticket account.

To make a donation to the American Red Cross, visit http://www.redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text "HARVEY" or "IRMA" to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The Buffs and Bears game will be the first between the schools since November 12, 1934, when the Teachers College Bears pulled off a 13-7 upset of Colorado in Greeley.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon on Saturday at Folsom Field.

