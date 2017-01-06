DaVita appoints 'majority diverse' board, names new CFO

Pascal Desroches, CFO of Turner Broadcasting System Inc, is the newest member of DaVita (Photo: TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM INC.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - DaVita Inc. announced Thursday that it’s achieved its goal of having a board that is 50 percent composed of minorities and women, and it also hired a new chief financial officer.

The Denver-based kidney-care giant (NYSE: DVA) appointed Pascal Desroches to be the 12th member of its board of directors. Desroches is the chief financial officer for Turner Broadcasting and has been recognized by Savoy magazine as one of the 100 most influential African-Americans in corporate America.

DaVita CEO and Chairman Kent Thiry had said in October 2015 that he wanted to be one of the small number of Fortune 500 companies that had a “majority diverse” board.

“We are excited about welcoming Pascal to our board,” said Peter Grauer, lead independent director. “He brings impressive finance experience and intimate understanding of the workings of large organizations.”

