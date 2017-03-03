DBJ Offices: Tour Polsinelli law firm's downtown Denver office tower digs

The view of the building name from inside. The firm has the naming rights of the 22-story building. (Photo: Courtesy of Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Polsinelli naming rights deal to a downtown Denver 22-story building was announced in September 2014.

Then, the building had to be erected.

"We were patient," said Jennifer Evans, managing shareholder of the Polsinelli Denver office. "We knew it would be worth it."

The Kansas City-based firm's 160 Denver employees, including 80 attorneys, moved into the new building in December. But this week, they partied. About 400 guests got a first glimpse of the 86,664 square feet of office space that takes the four top floors and boosts panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains.

