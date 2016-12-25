Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

DENVER - Denver police are investigating two Christmas morning stabbings, one of them deadly, which happened within the same hour.

Police were called to an area near 14th Avenue and Pearl Street around 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing. One victim died at the scene and two others were taken to a local hospital. Police say one of the two survivors is also a suspect in the stabbing and is listed in critical condition.

Police were also called to an area near S. Colorado Boulevard and E. Iliff Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for a fight. One person was taken to the hospital with stab wounds and a second person showed up to a hospital with injuries from the same location.

Both incidents are under investigation. Police have not yet released information on possible suspects or additional information about the victims.

