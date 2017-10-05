Denver could help host 2026 FIFA World Cup

Denver is one of 32 potential host cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States uniting for a bid on the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Photo: USA Soccer)

KUSA - Denver could help host the world's most-watched sporting event.

The United Bid Committee named Denver as one of 32 cities across North America that could serve as hosts for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"United 2026" represents a unified bid between Mexico, Canada and the United States to host the event. The list of 32 potential host cities includes four cities in Canada, three in Mexico and 25 in the United States.

"The 32 cities that we have identified as potential host cities, on their own and together, are prepared to welcome soccer fans from around the world. They are more than capable of helping fulfill the shared vision and ambition of FIFA and the United Bid in shaping the future of soccer in North America,” said John Kristick, Executive Director of the United Bid Committee said in a press release Wednesday.

USA Soccer says Denver and the other potential host cities have the transportation, infrastructure and support facilities such as hotels and training sites to help host the world's premier sporting event.

In the next stage of the bid process, representatives from the potential host cities will travel to Houston for a working session with the United Bid Committee during the week of November 13.

Sunil Gulati, (center) Pres. of the United States Soccer Federation, Canadian CONCACAF Pres. Victor Montagliani & Mexican Football Federation Pres. Decio De Maria hold up a signed unified bid for the 2026 World Cup on April 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2017 Getty Images)

