Denver energy company shows interest in bankrupt Bonanza Creek

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver oil and gas company said it's interested in possibly combining with bankrupt Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

In a Tuesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bill Barrett Corp (NYSE: BBG) said it's interested in the Denver energy company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month.

"Bill Barrett Corporation has entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. pertaining to BCEI’s Chapter 11 proceeding, and has indicated its interest in a combination transaction involving the company and a reorganized BCEI," Bill Barrett said in the filing.

In early Tuesday trading, shares in Bonanza Creek (NYSE: BCEI) were up more than 30 percent, rising 63 cents to $2.62.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2jvosuv

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)