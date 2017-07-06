Denver Police search for missing elderly man

Courtesy: Denver Police (Photo: Whitehead, Darren)

DENVER - Police need the public's help in finding a missing 82-year-old man.

Isaak Komisarchik was last seen Wednesday near 9900 E. Yale Ave. That address is between Cherry Creek Country Club and S. Havana St. in southeast Denver.

Police say Mr. Komisarchik has a diminished mental state.

He was last seen wearing gray pajama pants, and a gray and white-striped shirt.

He is 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

If you've seen Mr. Komisarchik, you're asked to call Denver Police at 720-913-2000.

