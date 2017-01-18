Denver ranks among best cities for walking dogs

(Photo: KELLY JENSEN, KUSA)

KUSA - What do dogs love more than treats and snuggles? Walks of course!

When it comes to the best cities for walking your four-legged friends, Denver is the place to be.

According to a study by Care.com, the mile high city ranks as No. 12 on a new list of best cities to walk Fido.

So how'd they come up with that? Analysts complied data like average minutes per dog walk from Care.com jobs and the amount of dog parks per 10,000 residents.



