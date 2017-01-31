Denver real estate firm sells One City Block apartments for $99.5 million

(Photo: COURTESY REDPEAK PROPERTIES)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - One City Block, a 302-unit apartment complex built by Denver-based RedPeak Properties in 2012, at the beginning of what turned into a significant apartment boom in metro Denver, has been acquired by Deustche Asset Management for $99.5 million, according to Denver County public record.

The complex, which encompasses four different buildings on one square block, as the name implies, was constructed around $65 million, according to news reports at the time.

Deustche purchased the property for $320,470 per unit.

One City Block, located on 19th Avenue between Pennsylvania and Logan streets, attained LEED certification in 2014 following its completion in 2013.

