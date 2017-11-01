Denver senior care company continues growth, plans to acquire another business

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based senior care company InnovAge is continuing in growth mode with its intent to acquire a Pennsylvania company.

InnovAge has signed a letter of intent with NewCourtland Senior Services to purchase its Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) program, which is an alternative to nursing homes and designed to keep seniors living in their own homes and communities for as long as possible. Participants in LIFE program are typically dually eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The NewCourtland LIFE programs serve more than 600 seniors.

