Denver Water launches $500 million construction project

Denver Water will build a new water treatment plant next to Ralston Reservoir in Jefferson County. (Photo: Denver Water)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Denver Water is beginning one of the largest construction projects in its history.

The centerpiece of the $500 million project will be a state-of-the-art treatment plant and pipeline in Jefferson County, north of Golden.

The new plant will be built near Ralston Reservoir. The plant will replace Moffat Treatment Plant in Lakewood which is the oldest of Denver Water's four treatment plants.

“Moffat was cutting-edge in water treatment back in the 1930s, but it’s getting old,” said Andrea Song, Moffat Treatment Plant supervisor. “We’re building a new plant with modern water treatment and operational technology.”

Lakewood's Moffat Treatment Plant is Denver Water's oldest active water treatment facility. (Photo: Denver Water)

The project also includes a new 8.5-mile water pipeline that will feed water from Ralston Reservoir to the new treatment plant. The 7-foot wide pipeline will be able to carry up to 240 million gallons of water per day through parts of Jefferson County, Arvada, Wheat Ridge and Lakewood.

The pipeline will replace two pipelines that were built in the 1930s and 1950s.

“The pioneers who built this system had vision and did their homework,” Song said. “We’re doing the same today to make sure what we build lasts another 80 to 100 years.”

Denver Water says construction on the pipeline is scheduled to begin in fall of 2017. The entire $500-million project is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Valves and pipes inside Ralston Dam will be upgraded as part of Denver Water's North System Renewal. (Photo: Denver Water)

Denver Water's renewal project includes upgrades to pipes and valves inside Ralston Dam. (Photo: Denver Water)

