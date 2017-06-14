Denver's new pop up park opens Thursday

DENVER - Thursday, a new temporary park will open on the streets near Coors Field.

It's called the Square on 21st and the park has popped up between Lawrence and Larimer over the last several weeks.

The space is a city initiative to see if the block will work better as a green space than a city street.

Dozens of trees, a dog park, stages, a bike lane, a stone patio, and a large mural will add to the park experience this summer.

More than five thousand people pass through that area on Rockies game days.

A lot fewer when the team is out of town. The hope is that will change with the addition of the temporary park.

The Square on 21st will be there for two months until August when the street will resume serving motorists instead of pedestrians.

