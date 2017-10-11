Denver's Welltok acquires Georgia company, expands reach into hospitals

Welltok chairman and CEO Jeff Margolis (Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Welltok Inc., one of Denver’s fastest-growing health information-technology companies, has made its first major move into the hospital sector.

The company says it is purchasing Tea Leaves Health, an Atlanta-area business that provides platforms to health systems to connect with patients on engagement campaigns. The objective is to try to improve those patients’ health before they end up in an emergency room.

Terms of the acquisition of Tea Leaves Health from Ziff Davis, a subsidiary of j2 Global Inc. (Nasdaq: JCOM), were not disclosed.

The deal adds about 60 new employees to Welltok, as well as a customer base of more than 400 hospitals representing about 30 percent of the nation’s largest health systems, Welltok Chairman and CEO Jeff Margolis said.

