Sinkhole forces Land O' Lakes neighborhood to evacuate

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Crews are evacuating homes in a Land O’ Lakes neighborhood due to a sinkhole.

The 200-foot wide sinkhole at 21835 Ocean Pines Drive destroyed two homes and crews have evacuated 11 homes nearby, according to a Pasco County spokesperson.

Authorities will maintain a 200-foot perimeter around the sinkhole while it is still active, according to Pasco County officials.

The sinkhole is about 50-100 feet deep, according to Pasco County officials.

Authorities received a phone call about a depression around 7:21 a.m. Friday, according to a Pasco County spokesperson.

Watch: Sinkhole swallows home in Pasco County

Currently evacuating 21855 Ocean Pine Dr going West to 21805 Ocean Pines Dr. 3 homes on Canal Pl are being evacuated as well. — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) July 14, 2017

Home on Ocean Pines Dr. in Land O'Lakes continues to crumble as sinkhole swallows the structure. Hole is reported to be 200 ft. wide. pic.twitter.com/IE4m2gc68q — Emerald Morrow (@EmeraldMorrow) July 14, 2017

Crews have rescued two dogs, and the sinkhole has reached the roadways.

The size of the hole is increasing, according to Pasco County officials. Authorities are asking residents in the area to prepare their most important documents in case they're asked to evacuate.

Pasco Fire Rescue Emergency Management, American Red Cross, Duke Energy, Pasco building inspector and Pasco County public information officer are responding to the scene.

Refresh this story for the latest updates.

Before/After: Click here to view the property before and after the depression formed

© 2017 WTSP-TV