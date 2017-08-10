KUSA
Deputies searching for missing at-risk woman

Darren Whitehead, KUSA 8:35 PM. MDT August 10, 2017

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO. - Arapahoe County deputies are searching for a missing at-risk woman.

Abbie Heffner, 38, was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of S. Fraser Way, which is near Parker and Orchard.

Abbie was wearing a black shirt and black leggings.

She is 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 235 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Abbie's whereabouts is asked to call 303-795-4711.

