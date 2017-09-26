DIA unveils cool new parking shuttles

One of Denver International Airport's new shuttle buses serving its parking lots. (Photo: @DENAirport)

DENVER - Denver International Airport unveiled the new buses it will be using at several airport parking lots.

The buses feature beautiful designs that showcase aspects of the iconic airport.

The 40-foot and 27-foot shuttles are brand new and will be used to service the Pikes Peak and Mount Elbert shuttle lots, DIA revealed on its social media Tuesday.

Check out the brand new airport buses serving Pikes Peak, Mt. Elbert, economy parking lots! Featuring DEN photos! #BusGeek #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/JgOovkamd3 — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) September 26, 2017





Can't see the photos? Click here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV