DIA unveils cool new parking shuttles

DENVER - Denver International Airport unveiled the new buses it will be using at several airport parking lots.
The buses feature beautiful designs that showcase aspects of the iconic airport.
The 40-foot and 27-foot shuttles are brand new and will be used to service the Pikes Peak and Mount Elbert shuttle lots, DIA revealed on its social media Tuesday.
