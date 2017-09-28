Did Mark Hamill reveal when a new 'Star Wars' trailer is arriving?

Mark Hamill, Kelly Marie Tran, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Rian Johnson, Kathleen Kennedy and Josh Gad attend the 2017 Star Wars Celebration at Orange County Convention Center on April 14, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo: Gerardo Mora, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - Star Wars fans: Mark your calendars for Monday, October 9th.

Rumors are swirling that the final trailer for "The Last Jedi" will drop during the Monday Night Football broadcast on October 9th between the Vikings and the Bears.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" star Mark Hamill sprouted the rumors when he suggested on Twitter that a fan watch the October 9th Monday Night Football game "for no reason in particular." Hamill later deleted the tweet.

Star Wars News Net and other fansites now say they have confirmed the news.

We confirmed with a long time source that #TheLastJedi trailer is indeed coming on October 9. Mark your calendars. Only 2 weeks to go!!! :) pic.twitter.com/9CeCpIlQFI — SWNN (@StarWarsNewsNet) September 26, 2017

So far Disney has not confirmed the news, but has been teasing fans for weeks:

Disney and Lucasfilm famously revealed the final trailer of the previous installment, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," during a Monday Night Football game in October 2015.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" arrives in theaters December 15.

