DISH assisting customers impacted by Harvey

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - DISH is offering assistance to victims impacted by Harvey.

The satellite provider has implemented standard procedures for customers to assist them in wake of natural disasters, the company stated in a press release Wednesday.

Customers in areas impacted by the storms can call DISH Customer Service at 800-333-DISH for special services including:

Pause DISH service and account

Waived installation fees when a customer is ready to resume service.

DISH Customer Service can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A command center has been staged near Rockport, Texas to coordinate and install satellite broadband and television services for diaster relief sites, shelters and others. DISH Cares, the company's citizenship program, partners with Information Technology Disaster Resource (ITDRC), deployed the mobile command center that is staffed to serve as a coordination hub for first responders in disaster situations.

Since 2015, ITDRC and DISH Cares has donated more than 245,000 hours of internet and television services to disaster relief efforts.

