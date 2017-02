FIX THIS - My husband and I recently spent a long weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona where we feasted on donut holes, with syringes of filling on the side. They. Were. Glorious. And of course I thought, I can definitely make these myself!

So here it goes! For the donut holes, you'll need:

2 large eggs

2 cups milk

4 cups flour

4 Tbs sugar

9 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 stick unsalted butter (melted)

cinnamon

sugar

5 cups vegetable oil

deep fry thermometer

donut filling (your choice)

large syringes

Directions:

1. To start in a small bowl, mix eggs with milk.

2. In a larger bowl mix together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

3. Combine the milk mixture with your flour mixture until you have a soft dough. Then add melted unsalted butter.

4. Heat vegetable oil to 350 degrees. When you’re heating oil, make sure you have at least 2 inches of oil in the pot and at least 2 inches between the top of the oil and the top of the pot.

5. Scoop out 1 tablespoon of dough and carefully place it in your hot oil. Fry it for about 2 minutes, or until the donut holes are golden brown.

6. Take them out with a slotted spoon, or strainer and immediately place them in a cinnamon sugar mixture.

7. Let them cool on a paper towel lines baking sheet.

8. The next step is up to you… make the filling! I chose to make both chocolate and vanilla custard. You can see the recipe below! Or you can buy pudding or jam to make it easy.

9. To make this fun, buy large syringes and fill them up with filling! Now you and your family or guests can choose what you want to inject your donut holes with!

Recipes for Filling:

Vanilla Custard

Chocolate Custard

(© 2017 KUSA)