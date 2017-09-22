Dog killed by coyote in Parker

Parker Police Department says a coyote has killed a dog and is issuing a warning to pet owners. (Photo: David McNew, 2007 Getty Images)

PARKER, COLO. - Parker Police have issued a warning to pet owners about the dangers of living near wildlife.

The department says a dog was killed by a coyote earlier this week, according to the Parker Police Department's Facebook page.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife has advice for how people can keep their pets safe:

Never feed coyotes

Remove bird feeders, pet food, water & fallen fruit that attracts coyotes

Place trash in secure containers

Install 6-foot tall privacy fences

Never approach coyotes

Keep pets on a short leash

Use extra caution at dusk & dawn

Avoid trails with thick vegetation

Pick up small animals if approached by a coyote

Never let your pets play with coyotes

Supervise your pets when they are outside

Don't leave your pets out after dark (if necessary, secure your pet in an enclosed kennel)

Walk with a walking stick

Carry noise makers or rocks to throw

Recreate during daylight hours

If a coyote approaches you:

Do not run or turn your back

Be as big & loud as possible

Wave your arms & throw objects

Face the coyote & back away slowly

If the coyote attacks, fight back!

