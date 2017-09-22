Dog killed by coyote in Parker

PARKER, COLO. - Parker Police have issued a warning to pet owners about the dangers of living near wildlife.
The department says a dog was killed by a coyote earlier this week, according to the Parker Police Department's Facebook page.
Colorado Parks & Wildlife has advice for how people can keep their pets safe:
- Never feed coyotes
- Remove bird feeders, pet food, water & fallen fruit that attracts coyotes
- Place trash in secure containers
- Install 6-foot tall privacy fences
- Never approach coyotes
- Keep pets on a short leash
- Use extra caution at dusk & dawn
- Avoid trails with thick vegetation
- Pick up small animals if approached by a coyote
- Never let your pets play with coyotes
- Supervise your pets when they are outside
- Don't leave your pets out after dark (if necessary, secure your pet in an enclosed kennel)
- Walk with a walking stick
- Carry noise makers or rocks to throw
- Recreate during daylight hours
If a coyote approaches you:
- Do not run or turn your back
- Be as big & loud as possible
- Wave your arms & throw objects
- Face the coyote & back away slowly
- If the coyote attacks, fight back!
