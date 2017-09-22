KUSA
Dog killed by coyote in Parker

Alexander Kirk, KUSA 10:48 AM. MDT September 22, 2017

PARKER, COLO. - Parker Police have issued a warning to pet owners about the dangers of living near wildlife.

The department says a dog was killed by a coyote earlier this week, according to the Parker Police Department's Facebook page. 

Colorado Parks & Wildlife has advice for how people can keep their pets safe:

  • Never feed coyotes
  • Remove bird feeders, pet food, water & fallen fruit that attracts coyotes
  • Place trash in secure containers
  • Install 6-foot tall privacy fences
  • Never approach coyotes
  • Keep pets on a short leash
  • Use extra caution at dusk & dawn
  • Avoid trails with thick vegetation 
  • Pick up small animals if approached by a coyote
  • Never let your pets play with coyotes
  • Supervise your pets when they are outside
  • Don't leave your pets out after dark (if necessary, secure your pet in an enclosed kennel)
  • Walk with a walking stick
  • Carry noise makers or rocks to throw
  • Recreate during daylight hours

If a coyote approaches you:

  • Do not run or turn your back
  • Be as big & loud as possible
  • Wave your arms & throw objects
  • Face the coyote & back away slowly
  • If the coyote attacks, fight back!

 

