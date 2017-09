The Denver Fire Department extinguishes a house fire in the 8700-block of East 29th Street in Denver on Thursday, September 7, 2017.

DENVER, COLO. - A family and dog are safe after a house fire Thursday morning in Denver.

The fire caused extensive damage to the house in the 8700-block of East 29th Street.

The Denver Fire Department tweeted that the family made it out of the house with no injuries. One dog was rescued but is doing fine.

The Denver Fire Department extinguishes a house fire in the 8700-block of East 29th Street in Denver on Thursday, September 7, 2017. (Photo: Denver Fire Department)

