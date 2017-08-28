Donate blood to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

Natalie Poe and Mohamed Malki donate blood at Bonfils Blood Center on Sunday, June 12, 2016. (Photo: Bonfils Blood Center)

Many blood donation centers in Texas have shut down in the affected areas of Hurricane Harvey.

You can donate blood at Bonfils Blood Center in Colorado to help patients in Texas who rely on these centers for blood needs.

Bonfils is part of a network that helps move "lifesaving donations throughout the system to help ensure blood is available when and where it's needed most."

To schedule an appointment, you can visit their website at https://www.bonfils.org or call at 303-363-2300. Walk-ins are also welcomed.

Bonfils has eight donor centers:

Boulder

Tebo Plaza

3113 28th St.

Boulder, CO 80304

Colorado Springs

3670 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., Ste. #110

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Denver West

13952 Denver West Pkwy.

Bldg. 53, Ste. 335

Golden, CO 80401

Highlands Ranch

Parkway Center, Bldg. #2

541 W. Highlands Ranch Pkwy.

Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Lowry

717 Yosemite St.

Denver, CO 80230

Parker

10259 S. Parker Rd., Ste. #104

Parker, CO 80134

Southwest Littleton

5066 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Ste. 111

Littleton, CO 80123

Westminster

960 W. 124th Ave.

Westminster, CO 80234

The center needs all types of blood donations, however type O blood is currently most needed.

