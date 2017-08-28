Donate blood to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

Many blood donation centers in Texas have shut down in the affected areas of Hurricane Harvey.
You can donate blood at Bonfils Blood Center in Colorado to help patients in Texas who rely on these centers for blood needs.
Bonfils is part of a network that helps move "lifesaving donations throughout the system to help ensure blood is available when and where it's needed most."
To schedule an appointment, you can visit their website at https://www.bonfils.org or call at 303-363-2300. Walk-ins are also welcomed.
Bonfils has eight donor centers:
Boulder
Tebo Plaza
3113 28th St.
Boulder, CO 80304
Colorado Springs
3670 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., Ste. #110
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Denver West
13952 Denver West Pkwy.
Bldg. 53, Ste. 335
Golden, CO 80401
Highlands Ranch
Parkway Center, Bldg. #2
541 W. Highlands Ranch Pkwy.
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lowry
717 Yosemite St.
Denver, CO 80230
Parker
10259 S. Parker Rd., Ste. #104
Parker, CO 80134
Southwest Littleton
5066 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Ste. 111
Littleton, CO 80123
Westminster
960 W. 124th Ave.
Westminster, CO 80234
The center needs all types of blood donations, however type O blood is currently most needed.
