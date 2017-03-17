DPD bomb squad investigating package found in BMW with anti-police sign

(Photo: Nico Goda, KUSA)

DENVER - The Denver Police bomb squad is investigating what they’re calling a “suspicious package” found in a BMW that has a homemade sign in the window that says “F*** DPD.”

The active investigation in the area of West 8th Avenue and Hooker Street led Denver Public Schools to place nearly Eagleton Elementary on lockout Friday morning.

DPS spokesperson Will Jones says the man who owns the vehicle and made the sign parked the vehicle at 8th and Hooker because he was upset he received a ticket.

A passerby saw the sign and called police, Jones said.

He says officers found a package inside the SUV that seemed suspicious, so they called the bomb squad.

Jones says all the students and staff at Eagleton Elementary were moved to the east side of the building as a precaution.

The man who owns the SUV is talking to police. It’s unclear if he’ll face any charges.

Denver Police have elaborated on the nature of the suspicious package.



