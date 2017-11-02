Drivers helped people fleeing the Walmart shooting amid chaos

In the moments after a shooting that would ultimately leave three dead, many fled from the Grant Street Walmart in Thornton.

Some found themselves on nearby Interstate 25 where passersby stopped to help:

"To see that terrifying look on their faces will probably haunt me for the rest of my life," explained Diana Baumgartner. "I was getting the van open as fast as I could."

She saw people running up a hill with a fence and barbed wire along it. They were running from the Walmart where her granddaughter and daughter-in-law had left just an hour before.

"There was no question in my mind - the terror - that they thought the somebody was behind them following them to shoot them," she said of the people who got into their van.

Baumgartner drove about six people to a nearby Denny's to meet with their families. That's when she first realized who she picked up.

She said she realized she had a pregnant woman, a 66-year-old and a young girl in her car.

"It broke my heart to drive by a few more people that needed my help and I didn’t have anymore room," she said.

But other drivers stopped as well, picking up people, including Khalid Amboka.

"The driver allowed us to get onto the bed," Ambooka said. "That's how we got away from the area."

"Anyone of us could have been in that Walmart," Baumgartner said. "What it's done to so many people traumatized their lives. I don't know how those people, that ten-year-old girl, I don't know she's going to get over this. I don't understand this."

She said it was so intense, chaotic and quick that she didn't get everyone's name who was in her van. She's hoping to reconnect with them and make sure they're OK.

